1/1
Beverly A. LeBrun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly "Bev" A. (Van Nostrand) LeBrun, 83, of Taunton passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, Massachusetts. She was the beloved wife of Richard "Dick" LeBrun Sr. of Taunton. Born in Taunton, Beverly was the daughter of the late William Van Nostrand and Elizabeth (Skelly) Van Nostrand. Beverly graduated from Taunton High School, class of 1955. She went on to work for John Hancock Insurance agency in Taunton and spent many years at the Curtain Factory Outlet in Raynham. In addition to her parents, Beverly is predeceased by her daughter Denise LeBrun, brother William Van Nostrand, sister Barbara Van Nostrand and sister Rita Caulfield. She is survived by sister Margaret Baker and brother Robert Van Nostrand. She leaves her children; Scott LeBrun and his wife Mimi of Andover, MA., Richard LeBrun Jr and his wife Coreen of Marshfield, MA., Michelle LeBrun and her husband Robert Fitzgerald of Weymouth, MA and Suzanne (LeBrun) Zawacki of Port Charlotte, FL. She also leaves eight beloved grandchildren; Kyle, Timothy, Colby, Benjamin, Gavin, Lindsey, Connor, William and her great-grandchild Charlotte. Bev enjoyed walks with her husband, day trips to Cape Cod, Lifetime and Hallmark movies and watching the variety of birds that visited her feeders daily, especially hummingbirds. She loved to bake and her famous carrot and lemon cakes will be missed by all at family gatherings. Grammie adored her grand kids, treasured caring for them and watching their sporting events. Bev also had a soft spot for all animals and jumped at every opportunity to care of her grand dogs. A private service and memorial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on September 2nd 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit www.memorialcremation.com or www.r-mfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved