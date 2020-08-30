Beverly "Bev" A. (Van Nostrand) LeBrun, 83, of Taunton passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, Massachusetts. She was the beloved wife of Richard "Dick" LeBrun Sr. of Taunton. Born in Taunton, Beverly was the daughter of the late William Van Nostrand and Elizabeth (Skelly) Van Nostrand. Beverly graduated from Taunton High School, class of 1955. She went on to work for John Hancock Insurance agency in Taunton and spent many years at the Curtain Factory Outlet in Raynham. In addition to her parents, Beverly is predeceased by her daughter Denise LeBrun, brother William Van Nostrand, sister Barbara Van Nostrand and sister Rita Caulfield. She is survived by sister Margaret Baker and brother Robert Van Nostrand. She leaves her children; Scott LeBrun and his wife Mimi of Andover, MA., Richard LeBrun Jr and his wife Coreen of Marshfield, MA., Michelle LeBrun and her husband Robert Fitzgerald of Weymouth, MA and Suzanne (LeBrun) Zawacki of Port Charlotte, FL. She also leaves eight beloved grandchildren; Kyle, Timothy, Colby, Benjamin, Gavin, Lindsey, Connor, William and her great-grandchild Charlotte. Bev enjoyed walks with her husband, day trips to Cape Cod, Lifetime and Hallmark movies and watching the variety of birds that visited her feeders daily, especially hummingbirds. She loved to bake and her famous carrot and lemon cakes will be missed by all at family gatherings. Grammie adored her grand kids, treasured caring for them and watching their sporting events. Bev also had a soft spot for all animals and jumped at every opportunity to care of her grand dogs. A private service and memorial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on September 2nd 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit www.memorialcremation.com
or www.r-mfh.com
.