Mrs. Blanche L. (Leonard) Walczak, age 95, of Taunton, passed away on July 16th, 2019 at Wedgemere Healthcare. She was the wife of the late George Walczak. Born on October 19th, 1923 to the late Arthur and Maryellen (Jennings) Leonard. Blanche was a longtime resident of Taunton. She was a graduate of Taunton High School and attended Providence Comptometer School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the payroll department of Reed & Barton Silversmiths. She loved the beach and enjoyed making original ceramics. She crafted an intricate lamp and coffee table which she was very proud of. Blanche also enjoyed dancing, needlework, cooking and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She leaves behind her two sons; James M. Walczak and his wife Alice, of Fairhaven, MA and Stephen G. Walczak, of Fayetteville, GA; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great- great granddaughter and several nieces & nephews. She was also the mother of the late Audrey Williams. Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, on Monday, July 29th, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 25, 2019