Bohdan Walter Andruk, Dan, of Bridgewater, passed away at the age of 81 from adenocarcinoma on August 8, 2019, at the Brockton VA Medical Centers Hospice Care Unit. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lois (Bates) Andruk. Born in Nowogrod, Poland, Dan was the son of Jan John and Czeslawa Jesse (Kozlowski) Andruk. Dan grew up in Bridgewater, where he eventually raised his own family. He graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1955 where he was known to be jovial, nonchalant, quick-witted and unassuming. After completing four years in the Air Force, Dan worked in the finance and automobile industry up until months before his death. He was an extremely hard worker and had a zest for life. Ever the optimist, the glass was always half full, and tomorrow would be a new day. He enjoyed learning about everyone he met, taking a genuine interest and appreciation for each persons unique background and talents. He was also a math whiz and could add up a long list of figures in his head with ease. Dan played semi-pro football for the Mitchell Memorial Club in Middleboro, enjoyed auto- mobile racing, weight-lifting and earned his black belt in Shaolin-Kempo karate as an adult. An avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan, he rarely missed watching a game. Dan cared for an enormous vegetable garden and took great pride in maintaining his yard. Although his health was declining, he planted numerous tomato and vegetable plants this past spring. He leaves his children, Jon Andruk and wife Sandra of Berk- ley, daughter Amy Dandrea and husband Dale of Lakeville and daughter Laurie Loftus and husband Brendan of Raynham. Dans grandchildren Ivy, Kaye, Joy, Evan, Eve, Jillian, Ryan, and Michael will greatly miss their Papa. They will remember his Papa jokes and always having plenty of ice-cold root beer for them in the fridge. Dan also leaves his siblings, Alicia Boucher of E. Bridgewater, George Andruk and wife Flora of Bridgewater, sister- in-law Kathleen Andruk of Bridgewater, Krystyna Leroe and husband Raymond of Florida, and Tadeusz Andruk and his wife Elzbieta of Texas; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Edwin and his brother-in-law Roger Boucher. Visiting hours will be held at Russell & Pica Funeral Home 441 S Main St. W. Bridgewater on Wednesday, August 14 from 3:00|7:00 p.m. Burial will be private at Bourne National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Palliative Care Fund of the Veterans Administration Hospital, Brockton Attn. Voluntary Service (135), 940 Belmont St. Brockton, MA 02301 or onlinehttp://www.boston.va.gov/giving/index.asp For guestbook, visit Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019