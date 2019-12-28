Home

Bonnie L. Blais Prophett, 78, died Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was the wife of the late William R. Prophett, of Bourne. She was born December 1, 1941, in Middleborough, Massachusetts, the daughter of Edgar J. and Pauline R. (Chartier) Blais. Bonnie graduated from Middleborough High School, Class of 1959. She worked as a telephone operator and an airline stewardess before studying to become a teacher. She attended Bridgewater State College where she received her Bachelors degree in Education. While teaching she completed her Masters degree in Special Education and Administration. Bonnie taught Special Education in Middleborough for nearly 30 years. Bonnie was an avid reader and loved playing golf. Her true passion, however, was her family. She was a caring, devoted wife, mother and friend; always thinking of others first. Her kind and gentle demeanor, beautiful smile, and reassuring guidance were cherished by all. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Laura OConnell of Durham, NH and two sons, William R. Prophett II, and wife Kate, of North Falmouth and Robert E. Prophett, and wife Cathleen, of Pocasset. She also leaves her sisters, Janet Washburn of Intervale, NH and Mary Chiuppi of Middleborough, a brother Michael Blais, nine grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was predeceased by her brother, Steven Blais, and sister, Linda (Blais) Gammons of Lakeville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her name to Amedisys Foundation, 68 Center St., Hyannis, MA 02601; or the Jonathan Bourne Public Library, 19 Sandwich Rd., Bourne, MA 02532.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
