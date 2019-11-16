|
Bradford (Brad) Davison Tripp, age 55, of Lakeville, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a long illness. Brad was born in New Bedford on December 17, 1963, a son of the late Jerome & Nancy (Mercer) Tripp. He grew up in Middleborough, graduated Middleborough High School, Class of 1982 and was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island Engineering School, Class of 1987. Brad was the owner of Bay State Crucible, a manufacturing company in Taunton. He was a wonderful father to his three boys; teaching them how to skate, sail and to live life to its fullest. Always adventurous, Brad was an avid sailor, pilot and loved the outdoors. A kind, caring and loving man, he will be missed by many. Brad was the beloved husband of Susan (Frame) Tripp; loving father of Bradford, William and Conor all of Lakeville and the late Elizabeth Tripp; and brother of Lisa Millet of Tennessee. There will be no visiting hours. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Saints Martha & Mary Church, 354 Bedford Street, Lakeville, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Interment services will follow at the Nemasket Hill Cemetery, 515 Plymouth Street, Middleborough. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brad's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to a . For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolette funeralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
