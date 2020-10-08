Brenda Borges

Brenda (Marshall) Borges, of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, October,4, 2020 at her home in Taunton at the age of 74. She was the beloved wife to the late Arthur Borges Sr. Brenda was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Cacciola) Marshall. She was a life-long resident of Taunton. Brenda loved spending time sunbathing at the beaches on Cape Cod. She found enjoyment in stopping at antique shops, reading, loved to listen to music and dance. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family. She especially cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son; Arthur Borges Jr. of Taunton, daughters; Tamara "Tammy" Rivera and husband Salvador Rivera of Somerset, Caroline (Borges) Mahotiere of Taunton, sister; Linda Thurston and husband Alan Thurston, brother; Mark Marshall and wife Ann Curran-Marshall of MIddleboro, grandchildren; Megan Beloli, Samantha Ramirez and husband Fernando Ramirez, Shawna Silva, Salena Rivera, great-grandchildren; Karina and Kane Ramirez, longtime companion; Rudy Custer, nephew; Scott Brady and wife Karin Brady and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Edward and Mary (Cacciola) Marshall and late husband Arthur Borges Sr. Brenda is predeceased by her godchild Paul Brady of Taunton. At the family's request services will be private. She will be buried next to her late husband Arthur Borges Sr. at Cedar Knoll Cemetery in East Taunton, MA. Arrangements entrusted to the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, MA, 02780. To leave an online condolence please visit, www.r-mfh.com
.