1/1
Brenda Borges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda (Marshall) Borges, of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, October,4, 2020 at her home in Taunton at the age of 74. She was the beloved wife to the late Arthur Borges Sr. Brenda was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Cacciola) Marshall. She was a life-long resident of Taunton. Brenda loved spending time sunbathing at the beaches on Cape Cod. She found enjoyment in stopping at antique shops, reading, loved to listen to music and dance. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family. She especially cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son; Arthur Borges Jr. of Taunton, daughters; Tamara "Tammy" Rivera and husband Salvador Rivera of Somerset, Caroline (Borges) Mahotiere of Taunton, sister; Linda Thurston and husband Alan Thurston, brother; Mark Marshall and wife Ann Curran-Marshall of MIddleboro, grandchildren; Megan Beloli, Samantha Ramirez and husband Fernando Ramirez, Shawna Silva, Salena Rivera, great-grandchildren; Karina and Kane Ramirez, longtime companion; Rudy Custer, nephew; Scott Brady and wife Karin Brady and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Edward and Mary (Cacciola) Marshall and late husband Arthur Borges Sr. Brenda is predeceased by her godchild Paul Brady of Taunton. At the family's request services will be private. She will be buried next to her late husband Arthur Borges Sr. at Cedar Knoll Cemetery in East Taunton, MA. Arrangements entrusted to the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, MA, 02780. To leave an online condolence please visit, www.r-mfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved