Brenda Jeanne (White) Dorsey, 81 of Raynham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late James R. (Jim) Dorsey. Brenda was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Edward H. and Doris (Cole) White. A lifelong resident of Taunton until 2017, she then moved into the home of her daughter and her family in Raynham. She worked for many years in the Taunton Public school system, retiring in 2009 as the administrative secretary to the Superintendent of schools. Mrs. Dorsey was the past president of Taunton aides and clerks union. Brenda loved long drives with her late husband, spending time with her family and shopping! Brenda leaves behind her children. James Jr. (Jay) Dorsey and his wife Nancy of Taunton, Kelly Dorsey and her wife Kim of East Taunton, Colleen Needham and her husband Tim of Raynham and Erin Dorsey-Kinney and her husband Ray of Taunton. Brenda and Jim also leave behind a son, Lawrence C (Chris) Germuska and his wife Sue of West Palm Beach Florida. Chris was born before Brenda and Jim were married and was adopted in Florida. Chris was reunited with the Dorsey family in 2019 and together will mourn the loss of Mrs. Dorsey. Brenda is also survived by her beloved niece, Sandra Thomas of Fairhaven, 10 grandchildren Joshua Dorsey, Rachel Dunham, Shaun Vernazzaro, Matthew Dorsey, Adam Vernazzaro, Danielle Crafford, Alicyn and Jack Needham and Jeff and Sean Germuska as well as 14 great grandchildren. Mrs. Dorsey is predeceased by her siblings: Edward, Bobby, Richard, Earl and Dottie. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-8pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral home , 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. (facial coverings are required and social distancing regulations are being followed, our staff will guide and assist all relatives and friends attending the visitation and funeral Mass). A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11am in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, Kilmer Ave. Taunton . Burial to follow in Saint Francis Cemetery Taunton. The Register book is available online only on Brendas tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com directions and tribute video will also be available. Please call the funeral home at 508 822-3318 with any questions. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 141 Washington Street, Taunton, MA 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.