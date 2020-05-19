|
Brian Cunningham in Taunton, suddenly May 15, 2020, son of James Cunningham and Diane (Shachoy) and her husband Stephen Trainor died in his home at the age of 45. Born in Taunton, Brian was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1993 where he was the captain of the Basketball and Football team his senior year. Brian worked construction and formerly worked for UPS for over twenty years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Brian was the father of Matt Cunningham of Taunton and Emily Cunningham of Taunton. Brother of Tobey Fusco, Jodi Tower both of Duxbury, Kerry Monaco and her husband Nick of Rutland MA, Tanya Iannelli and her husband Steve of Braintree and the late Brendan Cunningham. He was the uncle of many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at the Family plot at St Francis Cemetery in Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 19, 2020