Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian D. Morrow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian D. Morrow Obituary
In Taunton, suddenly May 17, 2019 Brian D. Morrow husband of Debbie (Steward) Morrow died at Morton Hospital at the age of 40. Born in Chile, South America, Brian was the son of Joanne Morrow and the late Dennis Morrow. Brian was educated in New York and was a former stocker at Wal-Mart and a delivery person for wicked local newspaper. Brian enjoyed his grandchildren always put other people first. He loved to walk and giving his time to help in the soup kitchen. Brian was the father of Angelica Steward and his son in-law Michael Oliveira of Taunton and his step daughter Adna Steward- Figueroa of Norton. Grandfather of Jeanne Brown and Alec Steward of Taunton. Brother of William Morrow, Eric Morrow, Kelley Ozlin of NY and Jarod Brown of Taunton. Uncle of Amber Wade of Lynn and Thomas Bryce of Taunton. Brother in-law of Ellie Moodie of Lynn. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Thursday, May 23rd from 5-7 PM. Interment will be private. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now