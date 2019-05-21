|
In Taunton, suddenly May 17, 2019 Brian D. Morrow husband of Debbie (Steward) Morrow died at Morton Hospital at the age of 40. Born in Chile, South America, Brian was the son of Joanne Morrow and the late Dennis Morrow. Brian was educated in New York and was a former stocker at Wal-Mart and a delivery person for wicked local newspaper. Brian enjoyed his grandchildren always put other people first. He loved to walk and giving his time to help in the soup kitchen. Brian was the father of Angelica Steward and his son in-law Michael Oliveira of Taunton and his step daughter Adna Steward- Figueroa of Norton. Grandfather of Jeanne Brown and Alec Steward of Taunton. Brother of William Morrow, Eric Morrow, Kelley Ozlin of NY and Jarod Brown of Taunton. Uncle of Amber Wade of Lynn and Thomas Bryce of Taunton. Brother in-law of Ellie Moodie of Lynn. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Thursday, May 23rd from 5-7 PM. Interment will be private. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 21, 2019