Brian F. Clemmey, 60, of Taunton passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2020 at Morton Hospital. He was the husband of thirty-five years to Sharon (Tartaglino) Clemmey. Brian was born in Taunton; he was the son of Francis W. Clemmey and the late Elizabeth A. (Medeiros) Clemmey. He was a graduate of Coyle & Cassidy High School (77) and then achieved his bachelors in Education at Bridgewater State College. He was a dedicated educator of 18 years. His teaching career began at Taunton Catholic Middle School where he started the Butler Memorial basketball tournament. He later took his career to James L. Mulcahey Middle School from 2002-2010 and was most recently in his 9th year of teaching at John F. Parker Middle School. His passion for educating extended outside of the classroom and onto the field. His coaching career spanned across many years and earned him many accomplishments. In his first year as head coach of the Taunton High Varsity football team he earned the Division 1 Coach of the Year title. He was also the founder of the Mass Dynamites where he first started coaching his daughters. He had many other accomplishments but most notable was being inducted into the Coyle & Cassidy High School Hall of Fame. Outside of his life as a teacher and coach his main passion was spending time with his family. He enjoyed spending time at the beach and vacationing with family and friends. Most recently his favorite hobby was spending time with his granddaughter on their many different adventures. His passion for coaching soon transferred into his love for officiating. He spent many nights and weekends umpiring and refereeing slow pitch softball, basketball and football. Survivors besides his wife and father are two daughters; Kaylee Clemmey of Taunton, Kirstee Clemmey and her fianc Christian of New York, a granddaughter; Layla, one brother; Scott Clemmey and his wife Sharon of Taunton, two sisters; Robyn Clemmey-Lawrence of Taunton, and Sondra LaPlante and her husband Jayson of Taunton. He was the son-in-law of John Tartaglino and his wife Paula of Tiverton, RI and brother-in-law to the late Sandra Tartaglino of Tiverton, RI, Stephen Tartaglino of Somers, MT, Shelly Croft and her husband Alfred of Tiverton, RI, and Sally Charbonneau and her husband Brian of Taunton, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in Annunciation of the Lord Church, 31 1st street, Taunton. Burial will be held privately at the request of the family. Calling Hours for Brian will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Donations in Brians memory may be made to the Mass Dynamites Softball organization. Please send donations to Gary Enos, 15 Creeping Jenny Lane, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020