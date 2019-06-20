Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Bourget
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan P. Bourget

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bryan P. Bourget Obituary
In New Bedford, June 16, 2019, Bryan P. Bourget, Age 33, passed away in St. Lukes Hospital following a brief illness. Bryan was born in Taunton, the son of Paul & Susan (LeMay) Bourget. Bryan attended Raynham schools and graduated from Wareham High School. He enjoyed listening to music and playing guitar, playing and watching sports and above all loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Bryan leaves his sister Tiffany Bourget and her companion Ryan Toole of Wareham, his grandmother Susan LeMay of Raynham and his late grandfather Joseph LeMay. He also is survived by his nephew Luca Toole and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral from the OKeefe-wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Monday, June 24th at 8:30am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anns Church in Raynham at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours on Sunday from 2-4pm. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now