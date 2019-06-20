|
In New Bedford, June 16, 2019, Bryan P. Bourget, Age 33, passed away in St. Lukes Hospital following a brief illness. Bryan was born in Taunton, the son of Paul & Susan (LeMay) Bourget. Bryan attended Raynham schools and graduated from Wareham High School. He enjoyed listening to music and playing guitar, playing and watching sports and above all loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Bryan leaves his sister Tiffany Bourget and her companion Ryan Toole of Wareham, his grandmother Susan LeMay of Raynham and his late grandfather Joseph LeMay. He also is survived by his nephew Luca Toole and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral from the OKeefe-wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Monday, June 24th at 8:30am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anns Church in Raynham at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours on Sunday from 2-4pm. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 20, 2019