Calvin C. Overlock

Calvin C. Overlock Obituary
Calvin C. Overlock Calvin C. Overlock Berkley- Calvin C. Overlock passed away quietly on May 13, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Betty L. Ford of Bridgewater. Three grandchildren; Richard L. Ford, Jr. and his wife Katherine Ortega Ford of California, Robert W. Ford and his partner Nicholas Elias of California, and Russell C. Ford and his wife Lisa Cook Ford of Maine. Calvin is also survived by his three great-grandchildren; Carson E. Ford, Courtney R. Ford and Connor E. Ford, all of Maine He is survived by his loving sister Shirley Desalliers of Bourne, his brother Leon L. Overlock and his wife Katherine of Fall River, and several nieces and nephews. Calvin was a longtime member of Mayflower Lodge in Middleboro, Charles H. Titus Lodge in Taunton, and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in Fall River. He also belonged to the Palestine Motor Corp of Rhode Island. He will be put to rest with his wife Doris. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Calvin and Doris. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. www.hathawayfunerals.com |
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 23, 2020
