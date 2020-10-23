Carlos A. Sabino Sr 59, of Raynham, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2020 at the Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. He was the son of the late Constantina and Victor Sabino of Raynham. Carlos was the most incredible dad, grandfather, brother, son, friend and neighbor. He was the kind of man that would drop everything to help a family member or friend in need. Carlos spent most of his early life playing softball, spending time teaching his kids, and fishing, but enjoyed most being around his family, traveling to his birthplace of Portugal and most of all taking in all of his grandchildrens games, and dance recitals. He was often found on a beach with a fishing pole in hand. He is survived by his daughter Meghan Desousa and her husband Mario of Westport, his son Carlos Sabino Jr. and his wife Mandy of Raynham, and their mother Donna McMahon of Westport. His eight pride and joys Nicholas, Cole, Ashton, Ritchie, Juiliana, Ariana, Kaylana, and Jaxon. His brothers and sisters; Antonieta Teixeira and her husband Albertino of Taunton, Ofelia Martin and her husband Barry of Rochester, Jose Sabino and his wife Filomena of port Charlotte, Florida, Victor Sabino of Port Charlotte Florida, Dora Farias and her husband Lyn of Port Charlotte Florida, Mario Moniz and his wife Cida of Placid Florida, and Delzira Laine and her husband David of Taunton. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Calling Hours for Mr. Sabino will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required inside the funeral home at all times. Burial will be held privately.



