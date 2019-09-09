|
Carlton (Carl) F. Rezendes Longtime resident of Kensington, New Hampshire and formerly of Assonet, MA Age 84, passed away at his family home in Assonet surrounded by family members. Born in Somerset, he was the son of the late Marianno and late Mary (Carvalho) Rezendes He is survived by a brother, Kenneth R. Rezendes and sister, Mary E. Rezendes Brown, and her husband, Richard, sister in law, Julie Rezendes, of Assonet Five nephews, K. Rodney, James, David, Jake, Daniel Rezendes and two nieces Suzanne Velozo, Sandra Carreiro, 19 grand nieces and nephews,10 great nephews and nieces, and numerous friends. Predeceased by his brother the late Marianno Rezendes Jr and sister in law, the late Gladys M. Rezendes. Carlton graduated from Dighton High School where he served as class president for three years. Numerous summers, during his youth, were spent working on Marthas Vineyard. He was a graduate of the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA., and worked in Williamsburg following graduation. Carlton served in the US Army. He lived in Boston for some time while working as Silver Buyer for Shreve, Crump and Lowe. From 1964-1982, Carlton worked at the Edward K. Perry Co. Newbury St., Boston, President and Treasurer, 1973-1982. He trained under Lewis F. Perry in special paint colors, finishes and techniques. Carlton was involved with restoration work and color selection at Trinity Church, Boston, Houghton Library, Harvard University, Kings Chapel, Boston, Sturbridge Village, Colonial Williamsburg, Tryon Place, New Bern, N.C, Paul Revere House, Ritz Carlton, Boston. In 1982, Carlton became an independent consultant for selecting colors and paint, restoration, and interior furnishings, which involved work at Tarrant County Courthouse, Fort Worth, Texas, Ritz Carlton Hotel, Martha Mary Chapel, Sudbury, Wayside Inn, Peterborough N.H. Town House Auditorium, Law offices and private residents. Carlton moved to Kensington, New Hampshire, over 55+ years ago and participated actively in numerous organizations for the betterment of the town. His skill and talents were innate and recognized while he was a teenager living in Assonet, as he worked with his mother to restore their historic family home. These natural abilities and aesthetic vision were a good balance to be perfected while studying and working in Colonial Williamsburg, VA. Carlton was instrumental in the preservation of numerous historic buildings in the center of Kensington and many have said, these restored buildings reflect his vision and have his finger prints.He gave great attention to detail and expected high standards without compromising integrity. His opinion and recommendations were often requested by professionals, associations, friends, and family. His participation in organizations include : Kensington Historical Society- Board member, Kensington Social Library- 45 year trustee and treasurer; Kensington Grange Restoration Committee, Kensington Historic Cemetery, trustee, over 30 years, Town Hall Renovation Committee, Universalist Church- Trustee and Treasurer, Former member of Greater Piscataqua Community Foundation for seacoast scholars- scholarship committee. Carlton cared about those who were less fortunate and also volunteered to help others in need. Services where friends are welcome are as follows: Local MA Service : Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 A.M. Whites of Westport, 66 State Rd. Westport, MA 02790. Kensington , N.H Service: Saturday, September 28th at 11:00 a.m. at the Universalist Church, 99 Amesbury Road, Kensington, NH.03833 Memorial Contributions in his honor may be made for preservation of the Universalist Church to: The Universalist Society of Kensington, 66 Moulton Ridge Road, Kensington, NH 03833 or the Carlton F. Rezendes Scholarship Fund, 5 Elm Street, Assonet, MA 02702 Burial will be private. For tributes and /or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
