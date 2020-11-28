1/
Carol Neville
Carol Neville, age 68, passed away unexpectedly in Tufts Medical Center on November 18, 2020. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Richard Neville of Raynham. She was born in Brockton, the daughter of the late James & Angelina Larner of Raynham. Carol was educated in Bridgewater schools and was a Raynham resident most of her life. She was a former employee of the Reed & Barton Company in Taunton. Carol enjoyed fishing, camping, loved being a "Bachia", and cherished her time with family. Carol leaves her devoted and loving daughter, Candice Dyer and husband Clarence of Bridgewater. She is survived by her grandchildren, Ashlee, Brett, Mason and Aiden all of Bridgewater, and her siblings, Dory Morris and husband Tony of Lakeville and Joan Batchelder and the late John Bird, and her longtime best friend, Gail Lyford-Freeman and husband Jeffrey of Wareham. Carol also leaves several nieces and nephews and cousins. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Her services are private at the request of the family. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
