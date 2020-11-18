1/1
Carol S. Matthews
Carol S. (Sylvia) Matthews, 72, of East Freetown passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Nemasket Healthcare. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen G. Matthews. Born in Attleboro; Carol was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Sousa) Sylva. She attended Sacred Heart and Bishop Cassidy schools. Mrs. Matthews went on to earn a bachelors degree from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, and a masters degree from Fitchburg State University. She proudly worked as a teacher for the Taunton Public School Department for many years. Carol was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Matthews leaves behind her son; Michael Matthews and his wife Jennifer of North Dighton, two grandchildren Nolan and Cameron Matthews, brothers; Walter Sylvia and his wife Diane of Taunton and Robert Sylvia of Hanover. She also leaves behind her dear friend Kathleen Cronan of East Freetown. All services are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
