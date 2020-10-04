Carole A. (Rose) Victorino, 75, of East Taunton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 surrounded by family at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Victorino with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Carole was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Manuel Rose and Louise (Perry). Mrs. Victorino worked in the cafeteria for the City of Taunton School Department for many years. She loved bird watching, crocheting, sewing, reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a lover of all animals, but most of all her beloved dogs throughout the years. She had a huge heart and always made everyone feel loved and accepted. She has touched some many people throughout the years it hard to count. She is survived by her three children, Joseph Victorino of the Philippines, Nancy Victorino and her husband Vince Sierra of FL and Kathy DiSilvestri and her husband David of Millville; brothers, David Rose and Ronald Rose, both of Taunton, MA, and many nieces and nephews Carole was the sister of the late Lisa Rose. A Memorial Mass for Mrs. Victorino will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11am in Holy Family Church, 372 Middleboro Ave., E. Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the church) Arrangements entrusted to Crapo Hathaway Funeral, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W. Water St. Taunton, MA 02780. Please visit her tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
to sign guest book or for church directions.