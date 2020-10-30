Catherine E. 'Snooks' (Burgess) Costa, 79, of Taunton, passed away on October 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Taunton on July 29, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Clarence A. Burgess and the late Catherine E. (Holmes) Burgess. She was educated at Saint Mary's School in Taunton and later attended Katherine Gibbs School in Providence, RI. She retired in 2004 and loved her home where she raised her family and still resided for more than fifty years. Her greatest passion was spending time with family, her beloved grandchildren and, most recently, her two great-grandchildren. When not caring for them, she enjoyed gardening, reading, doing puzzles, going to bingo with friends, cheering on the Patriots, and visiting Cape Cod and Disney World - her favorite destinations. She leaves behind her four loving children- Diane E. Costa and husband Matthew Jurnove of Taunton, David E. Costa and wife Eduarda, of Dighton, Suzanne E. Goss and husband David of Windham, NH, and Leslie A. Costa of Taunton. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Anne Burgess of Brunswick, ME and brother William C. Burgess of Fall River, MA, and the father of her children, George E. Costa Jr., of Taunton. Also -the lights of her life - grandchildren Caitlin E. Jurnove of Abington, MA, and Nicholas and Sarah Goss of Windham, NH, and great grandchildren Jaxson Raymond and Callie Harper Race of Abington, MA. Funeral and burial services will be held privately, entrusted to Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton MA. Donations honoring her memory may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd, Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780 or The Lewy Body Society at www.lbda.org
