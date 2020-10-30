1/
Catherine E. Costa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine E. 'Snooks' (Burgess) Costa, 79, of Taunton, passed away on October 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Taunton on July 29, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Clarence A. Burgess and the late Catherine E. (Holmes) Burgess. She was educated at Saint Mary's School in Taunton and later attended Katherine Gibbs School in Providence, RI. She retired in 2004 and loved her home where she raised her family and still resided for more than fifty years. Her greatest passion was spending time with family, her beloved grandchildren and, most recently, her two great-grandchildren. When not caring for them, she enjoyed gardening, reading, doing puzzles, going to bingo with friends, cheering on the Patriots, and visiting Cape Cod and Disney World - her favorite destinations. She leaves behind her four loving children- Diane E. Costa and husband Matthew Jurnove of Taunton, David E. Costa and wife Eduarda, of Dighton, Suzanne E. Goss and husband David of Windham, NH, and Leslie A. Costa of Taunton. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Anne Burgess of Brunswick, ME and brother William C. Burgess of Fall River, MA, and the father of her children, George E. Costa Jr., of Taunton. Also -the lights of her life - grandchildren Caitlin E. Jurnove of Abington, MA, and Nicholas and Sarah Goss of Windham, NH, and great grandchildren Jaxson Raymond and Callie Harper Race of Abington, MA. Funeral and burial services will be held privately, entrusted to Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton MA. Donations honoring her memory may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd, Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780 or The Lewy Body Society at www.lbda.org. For online guestbook, directions and obituary information, please visit www.r-mfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved