Catherine Tomase, age 65, of Taunton, formerly of Norton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, the day prior to her 66th birthday, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at home. Born in Attleboro, MA on November 23, 1953, she was a loving daughter of the late Rosario F. Charlie and Mary P. (Ricco) Tomase. Cathy grew up in Norton and was educated in Norton and Foxboro schools. She had made her home in Taunton for the past seven years and was a former longtime resident of Norton. A communicant of Saint Marys Church in Norton, she also attended services at the La Salette Shrine in Attleboro. Cathy was a loving and caring person and was part of a family that loved and care for her dearly. She enjoyed listening to music and attending her daycare programs. Cathys family wishes to thank the loving staff at the River Pines Home in Taunton for all the care and comfort given to her throughout the past seven years. She was the dear and devoted sister of Anthony S. Tomase and his wife Sheila of Mansfield, Mary M. Tranfaglia and her husband Anthony of South Easton, Paula M. LaChapelle of Attleboro, Charles S. Tomase and his wife Susan of Norton and the late Guy Tomase who is survived by his wife Carol Tomase of Mansfield. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews and their families. Her funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will begin on Tuesday, November 26th at 9:00 A.M. from the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) Norton followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Marys Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Burial will follow at Saint Josephs Cemetery in Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019