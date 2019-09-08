Home

Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Cecilia S. Darling

Cecilia S. Darling Obituary
Cecilia S. Darling, 67, of Wareham, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was the wife of Herbert A. Darling, Jr. Born in Lisbon, Portugal, she was the daughter of Ercilia de Jesus of Raynham and the late Carlos de Jesus. Mrs. Darling came to the United States in 1960. A longtime resident of Taunton and Raynham, she moved to Wareham in 2004. She was a library assistant at Bridgewater State University. She enjoyed many types of crafts including, knitting, crochet and quilting. Mrs. Darling also enjoyed reading, spending time at the beach and with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband; her mother; her children, Alexander Darling, Kristofer Darling and Jacquelyn Darling all of Taunton, Nathaniel Darling of Wareham, Stephanie Darling of Middleboro, and Veronica Walczak of Lakeville; her sisters, Maria Downey and Grace Naumowicz both of Raynham, and Elizabeth Rodrigues of Taunton. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), Wareham from 9 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Patricks Church, 82 High St., Wareham at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
