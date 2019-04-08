|
Mrs. Charlene (Turney) Almeida of Taunton passed away on Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 at the age of 85. She was the cherished wife of Ernest C. Almeida. Born on April 2nd, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Celia (Marden) Turney. Prior to her retirement, Charlene was the Office Manager for Norwood Fire Protection of Stoughton, MA. Charlene enjoyed traveling and cooking, but most of all she loved spending time with her beloved husband and their dog, Sadie. Charlene was also a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Taunton. Besides her husband, Charlene is survived by her daughter Michelle Dias of Berkley; Her brother Eugene Turney and his wife Jeanne of Middleboro; As well as many nieces and nephews. She was also sister to the late John Turney, Robert Turney, and Celia Turney. Funeral arrangements provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton, MA. All services will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.r-mfh.com or www. memorialcremation.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019