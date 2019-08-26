|
In North Dighton, Charles A. King, Age 87, passed away peacefully in his home on August 23, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Charles was born in Taunton, the son of the late John D. and Ida (Bell) King. Charles had resided in North Dighton since 1970 and was formerly of Taunton. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Charles worked for the City of Taunton as a custodian until his retirement. Charles was a member of the Wankinquoah Rod & Gun Club and the Taunton Rifle & Pistol Club. He enjoyed hunting, watching the Red Sox, being outdoors and his dog Maggie. Charles is survived by his beloved daughter Linda Shepherd of North Dighton, his grandchildren; Amber Covucci and husband Michael and Kristen Shepherd all of Jersey City, N.J. and his great granddaughter Eleanor. Charles also leaves his sister Marie Goddard of Pawtucket, RI and his late siblings; James King, Louise Livingston, Flora Smith and Donna Cowan. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Thursday, August 29th at 11am. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will be in Westville Cemetery in Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019