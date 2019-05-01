Charles Agrella, age 90 of Acushnet formerly of Taunton, passed away on April 28, 2019 at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Thompson) Agrella who passed in 2007. Charles was born in Taunton, the son of the late Joseph and Maria (Neves) Agrella. Before retiring, Mr. Agrella was employed with the former Bridgewater Shoe Factory. He proudly served his country with the Army during the Korean Conflict. Charles was a member of the PACC in Taunton where he played cards every Monday night and he also enjoyed buying and selling at flea markets, especially collecting tools, clocks and watches. Charles also enjoyed coffee at McDonalds in New Bedford with his friends sharing stories. He was the brother of the late John Agrella, Joseph and Tony Nascimento, Mary Silva, Laurinda Figueiredo and the late Dolores Gay. He is survived by his two sister in laws; Mary Agrella and Jeannette Nascimento as well as many nieces and nephews. Mr. Agrellas funeral with visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9am in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a funeral service to begin at 10am. Interment with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Bedford. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary