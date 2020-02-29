|
Charles B. Porter Jr., Age 70, passed away peacefully in the Life Care Center of Raynham following a lengthy illness. Charles was born in Taunton, the son of the late Charles B. Sr. & Marion (Reid) Porter. Charles was a lifetime resident of Raynham. He attended Raynham schools and was a graduate of Bridgewater- Raynham Regional High School. He enjoyed watching all local sports teams, watching television and loved all animals. Charles is survived by his close friend Kathleen Levesque and her children, Jaason and Corinne of Taunton. He also leaves several cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant St. Cemetery in Raynham on Monday, March 2nd at 12pm. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe Wade Funeral Home in Taunton.
