Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles B. Porter Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles B. Porter Jr. Obituary
Charles B. Porter Jr., Age 70, passed away peacefully in the Life Care Center of Raynham following a lengthy illness. Charles was born in Taunton, the son of the late Charles B. Sr. & Marion (Reid) Porter. Charles was a lifetime resident of Raynham. He attended Raynham schools and was a graduate of Bridgewater- Raynham Regional High School. He enjoyed watching all local sports teams, watching television and loved all animals. Charles is survived by his close friend Kathleen Levesque and her children, Jaason and Corinne of Taunton. He also leaves several cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant St. Cemetery in Raynham on Monday, March 2nd at 12pm. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -