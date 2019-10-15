|
Charles Crowley Jr. passed away peacefully October 12, 2019 at Morton Hospital at the age of 90. Charles was born in Medford, MA., the son of the late Charles Crowley Sr. & Helena (Loranger) Crowley. He had resided in Taunton since 1932 and attended Taunton schools. Charles served his country during the Korean War while in the U.S. Army. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement. Charles was the brother of the late Helen Delaney and friend of Roger Bessette of Berkley. Charles services are private and his burial will be at Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton, MA. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019