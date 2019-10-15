Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Crowley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Crowley Jr. Obituary
Charles Crowley Jr. passed away peacefully October 12, 2019 at Morton Hospital at the age of 90. Charles was born in Medford, MA., the son of the late Charles Crowley Sr. & Helena (Loranger) Crowley. He had resided in Taunton since 1932 and attended Taunton schools. Charles served his country during the Korean War while in the U.S. Army. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement. Charles was the brother of the late Helen Delaney and friend of Roger Bessette of Berkley. Charles services are private and his burial will be at Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton, MA. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now