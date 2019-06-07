|
Charles L. Rivard Larry, 67, of Taunton, MA, succumbed to complications due to a brain aneurysm at Rhode Island Hospital on Saturday, May 25th , 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. Larry is survived by his wife Claire F. (Moulaison) of 47 years. Daughter Jennifer N. Rivard, son Larry C. Rivard and many loving grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Larry was born October 21, 1951 in Taunton, MA to the late Charles E. and Dolores J. (Wilson) Rivard. He was the brother of Joann Hart, Patricia Wilson, Dolores Lemelin, Norman Rivard, Donna Brown, and Daniel Rivard. He also leaves behind a large number of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was the third child, and eldest son of seven children born to Charles and Dolores. His parents founded the original Taunton Yellow Cab Company in the 1950s. He was a lifelong auto mechanic. His career began out of high school working for the family business as a cab driver and fleet mechanic. He expanded his automotive expertise working at various garages throughout his 50-year career. In the early 1990s he opened his own auto repair shop Sparrows Auto in New Bedford, MA. Eventually he returned to working at establishments for others. At the time of his passing, he was a technician at Walts Auto in Taunton, Ma where he had the pleasure of co-working with his dear friend Kenneth Rowley for many years. Larry had a love of vintage Lionel trains, Plymouth Roadrunner classics, Mopar, Buick Grand Nationals, NASCAR, animal rescue, nature, history, and family. He enjoyed vacationing in the White Mountains and Lakes Region of New Hampshire where he could be closer to nature and free from city life. As a young boy he spent summers camping with his family at Blackberry Crossing off the Kancamagus Highway in Conway NH. This was also where he met his future wife Claire at age 13. His reputation for making everyone feel like family was well known in the Taunton community. He often went out of his way to help anyone in need. If he was your friend, you felt valued, and cared for. You could always depend on him. Even greater than his hospitality to the community, was his love of animals. He worked extensively in animal rescue and bonded deeply with any creature lucky enough to cross his path. He would rescue injured wildlife from roadsides, saved many baby birds with the help of professionals, and believed that every rescue dog with a behavior issue still deserved another chance no matter the circumstance. He actively donated to the Taunton Animal Shelter year-round. His loss will be felt greatly in our community with all the lives that he touched. His wife and children respectfully request that friends and family continue his passion by donating to the Taunton Animal Care Facility, 821 West Water Street, Taunton, MA. The Animal shelter wish list is available online. Volunteers and foster pet parents are also needed. Let us as a community continue his good work. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton MA on Sunday, JUNE 9th, 2019 from 2-6PM. Funeral preceding's will begin in the Funeral Home on Monday JUNE 10th, 2019 at 9:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton, on Monday JUNE 10th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 7, 2019