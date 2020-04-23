|
|
Charles P. Huskins, age 64, passed away unexpectedly in Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. Charles was born in Weymouth, the son of Dorothy (Nickerson) Huskins of Weymouth and his late father Louis Huskins. Charles had resided in Westport for the past twenty years and was formerly of Raynham. He was educated in Weymouth schools. He was employed as a commercial lobsterman, working with his sons and following his fathers vocation. Charles enjoyed horseback riding, fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his friend and former wife Virginia (Bersani) Huskins of Raynham, his sons Gregory Huskins and wife Adriana of Raynham, Joseph Huskins of Raynham and his late son Eric Huskins, his grandchildren, Jessica, Eric and Joseph. Charles also leaves his siblings, Evelynmay Dean of FL and Donald Huskins of Weymouth. Funeral services are private at the request of the family. His arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade. com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020