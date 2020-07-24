Cheryl A. Geer (Cardoza) 66, of East Taunton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Morton Hospital, in Taunton. She was the loving wife of Edward J. Geer. They were married for forty eight years. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of David and Fabiola (Demers) Cardoza, of East Taunton. She worked as the secretary of administration of the libraries in the Taunton School Department for the past thirty years and prior to that she worked for the Old Colony Correctional Center for ten years. Cheryl cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting Maine, especially Wells Beach, crafts, reading, and was an avid fan of NASCAR. Besides her husband, she leaves her two children Sean E. Geer and Shannon M. Geer, both of East Taunton; two brothers, David Cardoza, of East Taunton and Richard Cardoza of Stoughton; four grandchildren, Cathryn, Noah, Nathan, and Nora; and one great granddaughter, Kiley. She was the sister of the late Ronald Cardoza. According to Cheryls wishes, her funeral services and interment will be private and visiting hours will be respectfully omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. Fo expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
