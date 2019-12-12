|
|
Cheryl C. Le'Toile-Rockwood, 53, of Lakeville, MA passed away December 9, 2019 at her home in Lakeville after a short illness. She was the loving wife of the Peter S. Rockwood of 26 years. Born July 14, 1966 in New Bedford she was the daughter of Therese (Trahan) LeToile of New Bedford and the late Raymond LeToile. Cheryl was a long time resident of Lakeville and had graduated form New Bedford High School. She then continued her education earning an Associate Degree in Accounting from Newberry College. She had worked as the Senior Commercial Loan Analyst for Bristol County Savings Bank for many years and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW. Cheryl and her husband Peter enjoyed building their own home and enjoyed cookouts, BB Qs and having fun, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband Peter and her mother Therese she is survived by 3 sons Zack and his wife Danielle, John and his wife Jen and Josh and his wife Jessica; 14 grandchildren; a brother Gerald LeToile and his wife Judy; 2 sisters Sue McKay and her husband Donald and Sharron LeToile; and many nieces, nephews and loving co-workers. Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10 - 12 Noon in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, MA. Cheryls funeral service has been omitted. At the families request donations may be made in Cheryls name to the Lakeville Animal Shelter, 8 Montgomery St., Lakeville, MA 02347 For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019