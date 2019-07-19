|
Christine (Courcy) Burgess of Largo, Florida, formerly of Taunton, MA, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 11, 2019 after a short illness at the age of 65. Born on March 28th, 1954 to the late Mary Molly Courcy (Leonard) and the late Rene Ray Courcy. She is survived by her only daughter, Heather Burgess, of Taunton and her two grandsons, William and Jalen Morris. Also survived by her three siblings, Robert Courcy of Clearwater, FL, Stephen Courcy and wife Stephanie of Grand Rapids, MI, Joan Gomes (Courcy) and her husband Brian. Also survived by her aunt, Wilma Pirozzi (Leonard), her aunt & uncle, Kathleen Vintro (Leonard) and her husband Lenny & many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Christine was a lifelong resident of Taunton and moved to Florida in 2002 so she could enjoy the beach, sun, and year-round warm weather. She enjoyed craft making and listening to her good friend sing bad karaoke!! She was a self-employed cleaning lady, bartender, and waitress. A Celebration of Life will be held next Friday, July 26th from 6-11 PM at the PACC (Portuguese American Civic Club), 175 School St., Taunton, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www. memorialcremation.com. Cremation Services were provided by the Riendeau- Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton MA.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 19, 2019