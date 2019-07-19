Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Burgess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Burgess Obituary
Christine (Courcy) Burgess of Largo, Florida, formerly of Taunton, MA, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 11, 2019 after a short illness at the age of 65. Born on March 28th, 1954 to the late Mary Molly Courcy (Leonard) and the late Rene Ray Courcy. She is survived by her only daughter, Heather Burgess, of Taunton and her two grandsons, William and Jalen Morris. Also survived by her three siblings, Robert Courcy of Clearwater, FL, Stephen Courcy and wife Stephanie of Grand Rapids, MI, Joan Gomes (Courcy) and her husband Brian. Also survived by her aunt, Wilma Pirozzi (Leonard), her aunt & uncle, Kathleen Vintro (Leonard) and her husband Lenny & many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Christine was a lifelong resident of Taunton and moved to Florida in 2002 so she could enjoy the beach, sun, and year-round warm weather. She enjoyed craft making and listening to her good friend sing bad karaoke!! She was a self-employed cleaning lady, bartender, and waitress. A Celebration of Life will be held next Friday, July 26th from 6-11 PM at the PACC (Portuguese American Civic Club), 175 School St., Taunton, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www. memorialcremation.com. Cremation Services were provided by the Riendeau- Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton MA.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.