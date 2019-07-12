|
Christine (Freeman) Coe, age 57, of Taunton, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Coe, III, who died on June 29, 2000. Born in Taunton, MA on March 23, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Lucille (Lima) Freeman. Christine grew up and was educated in Taunton and had previously worked at Princess House in Taunton as well. A communicant of the former Saint Pauls Church in Taunton, Christine was a published author who wrote Forever Mine under the pen name of Kyra Jones and which was published in October of 2008. Christine was also an accomplished artist and enjoyed arts and crafts. She was a lover of nature and animals and most importantly was so proud of her two sons, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her devoted sons: Douglas B. Coe and Patrick D. Coe both of Taunton. She was the dear sister of the late Patricia DeFreitas, Julie Valle and Cathy Celona. She is also survived by her loving nephew Vincent Celona. Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the Taunton Memorial Funeral Home, 8 Crapo St. (Off Route 140, Tremont St.) Taunton. Burial will be private. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 12, 2019