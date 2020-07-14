Christine L. (Westgate) Barboza, 52, of Berkley, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Born in Taunton; she was the daughter of Daniel W. and Catherine M. (Knowles) Westgate. Christine was a graduate of Bristol County Agricultural High School, and spent her life raising her family, and two French bulldogs, Toby and Jackson. Christine was a member of the Berkley Congregational Church for many years. She was the former president of the Berkley American Legion Unit 121 Ladies Auxiliary, and served as a member of the Berkley Board of Registrars for over thirty years. Mrs. Barboza enjoyed reading, crafting with her daughters and spending time with her grandsons, as well as, taking family vacations to the cabin in New Hampshire. Survivors in addition to her parents are two daughters; Debra A. Labonte-Benoit and her husband John-Paul Benoit of Berkley, and Katie L. Barboza of Berkley, grandchildren; Jesse J. Borden of Berkley, and Alexander J. Marrero of Berkley, and one brother; Daniel W. Westgate III and his wife Lori Westgate of Berkley. Her funeral Procession will begin Sunday July 19, 2020 at 9am outside of Chamberlain Farm and Pavillion, 12 Friend St., Berkley and follow to a Graveside Service at 10am at the Berkley Common Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store