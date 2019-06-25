|
Christopher P. Boler, age 48 of Taunton, passed away on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born on October 28th,1970 to Jacqueline A. (Ross) Boler and the late Richard D. Boler. Born and raised in Taunton, Christopher received most of his education through Taunton schools and graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth High School. He also attended Johnson & Wales University in Providence. Christopher was a computer guru and a fond lover of music. In addition to his mother Jacqueline, he is survived by his brother: Wayne M. Boler of Cape Coral FL; his 2 sisters: Nancy P. Maxfield, of Middleboro & Kimberly A. Fleming and her husband Gary, of Mansfield. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and his best friend Jeffery Arruda. Christophers family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the members, medical staff and associates of the Morton Hospital for the genuine care and compassion that they provided over the years. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey funeral home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, MA, on Thursday JUNE 27th, 2019, from 5-8 PM with a memorial service at 7:00 PM. Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private and held on a later date for the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Christophers name to a . For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www. memorialcremation.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 25, 2019