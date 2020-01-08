|
Claire I. (Lamothe) St. Yves, 91, of Taunton passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Morton Hospital. She was the beloved wife of seventy-four years to Alfred L. St. Yves. Claire was born in Fall River; she was the daughter of the late Hermenegilde and Ida (Bousquet) Lamothe. She dedicated her life to raising her children. Claire enjoyed cooking and was very active in creating arts and craft items which she often sold her crafts at the local craft fairs and enjoyed teaching others in arts and crafts. She was a big sports fan and always had a game on the television. Claire enjoyed the time she and her husband spent living in West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach, Florida before moving back home in 2008. Survivors besides her husband Alfred are three sons; David A. St. Yves of East Taunton, Robert A. St. Yves and his wife Phylis of Jay, New York, and Steven A. St. Yves of Roanoke, Virginia, eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Claire was the mother of the late Paul A. St. Yves and mother-in-law of the late Denise L. St. Yves. She was predeceased by her many brothers and sisters. Calling Hours for Claire will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Claires memory may be made to the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation or to the Taunton Youth Soccer League, Inc., P.O. Box 428, Taunton, MA 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020