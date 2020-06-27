Clare A. Adams
Clare Alice Adams, 86, of Taunton, MA, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert A. Adams. Born in Sheet Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Pearl (OLeary) Cruickshank. She is survived by her children, Anna Goulet (Gene), Albert Adams (Karen), Clare Elaine Levesque (Ronald), Robert Adams (Lisa), Nancy Adams, and her sister, Rose Comeau (Gustave). Clare will be remembered as Nanny by her twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and others close to the family. She was the sister of the late Kathleen Ferguson, Martena Gault, Sr. Anna Lawrence, Harold, John, Lawrence, Gerald, Warren, and Raymond Cruickshank. She was awarded the Marian Medal, an annual award which recognizes members of Fall River diocesan parishes for their dedicated service to the church. Clare worked for many years in catering and bakery management before her retirement back home to Nova Scotia where she enjoyed painting and quilting. She was involved in the Catholic Womens League of Canada through her parish of St. Brigids in Parrsboro, NS. Clare will be remembered by many for welcoming them to her home in Lower Five Islands, NS, sharing her wonderful cooking and especially her homemade Nanny bread. Her Service will be video live streamed, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 AM on the ONeill Funeral Home website. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
10:00 AM
video live streamed
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home
59 Peirce Street
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-0911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020

Words cant express how saddened we are to hear of your loss.
May all the wonderful memories of Great Aunt Clare bring you comfort and peace.
Judy Myers
June 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Clare was a special lady. My Dad would drool over her home made bread. Family was everything to her. I do miss those days with my Nova Scotia family. So sorry for your loss.
Ed and Karen Souza
Family
June 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You are blessed as a family to have had such a loving mother.and grandmother❤
Charlotte Roberts
June 26, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies going out to the family of this beautiful Lady ..Gloria Levy Walsh .
Gloria Levy Walsh
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
Sorry for your lost she was a sweet lady hugs to all the family
carter verge
June 26, 2020
To a wonderful lady from a wonderful family my sympathy to all.
Dan and Lorraine Raposa
Friend
June 26, 2020
Clare was a special person to me as she was my mother in law many years ago. Fond memories of Clare and Albert are so many. Clare always treated me kindly and was the best mother in law you could ask for. She will be missed. My condolences to Anna, Albert, Elaine, Bob and Nancy ❤
William Ventura
Family
June 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. And may you rest in the sweetest of peace.❤
Cathy DeBlois
Friend
June 26, 2020
So sorry your Mother was a nice lady
Beth Adams
