Clare Alice Adams, 86, of Taunton, MA, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert A. Adams. Born in Sheet Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Pearl (OLeary) Cruickshank. She is survived by her children, Anna Goulet (Gene), Albert Adams (Karen), Clare Elaine Levesque (Ronald), Robert Adams (Lisa), Nancy Adams, and her sister, Rose Comeau (Gustave). Clare will be remembered as Nanny by her twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and others close to the family. She was the sister of the late Kathleen Ferguson, Martena Gault, Sr. Anna Lawrence, Harold, John, Lawrence, Gerald, Warren, and Raymond Cruickshank. She was awarded the Marian Medal, an annual award which recognizes members of Fall River diocesan parishes for their dedicated service to the church. Clare worked for many years in catering and bakery management before her retirement back home to Nova Scotia where she enjoyed painting and quilting. She was involved in the Catholic Womens League of Canada through her parish of St. Brigids in Parrsboro, NS. Clare will be remembered by many for welcoming them to her home in Lower Five Islands, NS, sharing her wonderful cooking and especially her homemade Nanny bread. Her Service will be video live streamed, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 AM on the ONeill Funeral Home website. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.