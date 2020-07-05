Conceio Medeiros, 88, of Taunton passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her daughters house where she resided and was cared for the last six years. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonildo Medeiros. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores; she was the daughter of the late Jose and Olinda (Raposo) Medeiros. Conceio immigrated to the United States in 1966 with herhusband and three children, and while living here added a fourth child to their family. She worked for over twenty-five years as an inspector for Texas Instruments. Upon moving to the United States, Conceio learned to speak and read English. She dedicated her life to Jehovah God in 1959 and became a faithful disciple of Jesus as a devoted Christian and was very active in her community service and sharing the bibles message of the 'good news of Gods Kingdom' with her neighbors. Conceio was a member of the Taunton Portuguese Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Mrs. Medeiros is survived by her two daughters; Joana Heggs and her husband Fred of Lakeville, Lina Silva and her husband Alfred of Taunton, two sons; Joseph and his wife Carmen of Taunton, Tito and his wife Helena of California, as well as thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by all her brothers and sisters. Calling hours for Mrs. Medeiros will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required inside the funeral home at all times. Her Funeral Service will be Service-Cast at 10am, July 07, 2020, from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home. Please go to her Tribute Page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
to view the service, and also to light a candle, sign guest book and view tribute video. Burial to be held immediately following the service in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton. Memorial Donations in Conceios memory may be made to Companionate Care Hospice 100 Myles Standish Blvd, Taunton MA 02780.