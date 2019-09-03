|
Constance Connie (Brouillard) Oden, 83, of D'Youville Lowell MA formerly of Taunton, passed away on August 31, 2019; succumbing to a long term illness. Connie was born to parents Oscar and Berthe (Dufresne) Brouillard in Bellingham, MA. She attended Woonsocket area schools.Connie is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Peloquin) Marvel of Taunton MA, son David Peloquin and daughter-in-law Elaine (Grenier) Peloquin of Townsend MA. She is also survived by grandchildren Nathan and Andrew Peloquin of Townsend MA. She is predeceased by her son, Robert Peloquin, and special friend Joseph L. Bileau. Connie enjoyed spending time with her grand children, singing, dancing, speaking French, and reminiscing about family and friends. She often reflected on "happy times" growing up in the Social District of Woonsocket, RI. During those years, she enjoyed going to the 6 movie theaters in Woonsocket: Stadium, Park, Olympia, Laurier, Rialto, and Bijou. She had fond memories of friends she worked with at Najarian's Dept. Store, formerly of Main St. Woonsocket. Her kind spirit will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her. Calling Hours for Connie will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10am in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Broadway Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019