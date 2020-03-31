|
Constance Winslow Macomber Pollard passed away on March 25, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. She was born in Taunton, Massachusetts to Archie and Kate Macomber. She graduated from Taunton High School and Bridgewater State College. In 1947 she married Robert Pollard, of Taunton. She taught school in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida. They had four daughters: Jane (Thomas) Mayo, Dallas; Barbara (the late Bradley) Macomber, Virginia; Nancy (Joseph) Clasen, New York; Elizabeth (Ed Church) Pollard, California; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Connie and Bob were members of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Pensacola, Florida. After the death of her husband, she moved to Dallas. A private memorial will be arranged by the family, and burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, in Pensacola. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones. Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020