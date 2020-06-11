Coreena M. Vargas, 79, of Raynham passed away suddenly, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital. Coreena was born in Dighton, the daughter of the late Charles and Esther (Leonard) Vargas. She was a graduate of St. Marys High School, class of 1958 and then earned her hairdresser certificate from Wilfred academy in Boston. Miss. Vargas went on to work as a real estate agent and hairdresser. She devoted her life to raising her family, before retiring in 2003 she found her dream job a receptionist at Community Care Services in Taunton for fifteen years. Coreena was a faithful Catholic who could often be found at St. Annes or St. Judes most mornings. She was a diehard Patriots, Redsox, and Bruins fan. She also enjoyed watching Golf. She loved to bowl and watch or read murder mysteries. She loved her Friendlys ice cream. Friends, family, and especially her grandchildren, were the most important part of Coreenas life and her pets. She was the former proprietor of Co-Jean Plaza in Raynham. Coreena leaves behind, her beloved daughter Theresa A Newfield of Raynham. Constance (connie) Berg and James (Piggy) Williams of Taunton who were her lifelong friends and her beloved caretakers. She was the loving Nana of her 3 grandchildren Dillon and Dayson Newfield of Raynham and Jessica Berg of Taunton, and her great granddaughter, Laynie Berg of Taunton. Coreena also leaves behind her cousin, Kathleen Rogers of FL, Cousin Kathleen (Souza) Shimkus of Berkley, Cousin Anthony F. Souza of N. Carolina, and Cousins Alan and Heather Souza of GA. She was predeceased by her Uncle John Vargas, her Aunt Stella and Uncle Paul Leonard, and Cousin Patricia (Smith) Souza. She was the former wife of Paul A. Newfield of North Port, Florida. Calling Hours (with guests being allowed in the funeral home with face coverings and keeping with current social distance requirements) will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10am in Saint Ann Church, 660 North Main Street, Raynham. Burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. Please visit her tribute page at www.hathaway funerals.com to sign the guest book, light a memorial candle or for church and cemetery directions. Flowers are omitted, donations in her memory may be made to NAMI of Massachusetts, 529 Main Street, Suite 1M17, Boston, MA02129. The family would kindly ask if you could wear something yellow Coreenas favorite color when attending the visitation or church.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.