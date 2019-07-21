Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig F. Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig F. Murray Obituary
Craig F. Murray, age 81, of Bourne, formerly of Brockton and Raynham, died July 15, 2019 at Bourne Manor following a period of failing health. Craig was born and raised in Brockton, son of the late Wallace J. and Rose (Harper) Murray. He was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1955 and attended Bridgewater State College. He was a proud member of the US Army Reserves from 1961-1964. For many years Craig worked for several supermarkets in the area and retired as Produce Manager from Stop & Shop. He was a quiet man who was passionate about his family, loved music and playing the piano. He was also an avid older model car enthusiast and would spend hours tinkering on his cars. Craig is survived by his sisters G. Marilyn Derby of Hanson and Bette Puopolo and her husband Michael of Monument Beach, as well as his 27 nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert W. Murray, Richard H. Murray, Lois A. Perkins and Rosemary Moran. Visiting Hours have been omitted and burial will be private. For condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now