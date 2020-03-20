|
Cynthia May (Pearson) Lohnes age 78 of Homeworth, Ohio, passed away suddenly on March 17, 2020 surrounded by all her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone who knew her. She will be sorely missed. Cynthia was born on January 13, 1942 in Taunton, Massachusetts. She graduated from Taunton High School in 1960 and attended Tufts Dental School the following year earning a degree in Dental Assisting. She worked in Lincoln, ME prior to her marriage to Robert S. Lohnes on August 2, 1965 at Taunton Memorial United Methodist Church. Her family relocated to Salem, OH in 1975. She was preceded in death by her parents George V. and Francis E.(Hill) Pearson of Taunton, MA, and her maternal grandmother Elizabeth Hill of Franklin, Ma whom she shared a special bond, and a brother in law David Latham of Taunton, MA. Survivors include her 3 children, sons William R. Lohnes and Edward A. (Amy) Lohnes of Alliance, OH, and daughter Karen M. (Steve) Legros of Homeworth, Oh. Sister Sally (David) Latham and brother Robert (Nancy) Pearson of Taunton, MA and her "baby" brother Richard (Linda) Pearson of Chicopee, MA. Cynthia also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, step grandchildren and step great- grandchildren. A small funeral service and burial will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 at Mount Union Cemetery in Alliance. The family is considering a memorial of remembrance for distant family members and friends during the summer, date to be determined. Online condolences can be made at http://www.deansfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020