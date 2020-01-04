|
Dale A. (Cornell) Burnham, age 67, of Assonet, formerly of Lakeville, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was born in Middleborough and grew up in Lakeville. For many years, Dale worked as a product manager in the sales department for a curtain factory in Taunton. She cherished her time spent with family and friends. Dale enjoyed socializing, camping and attending the Fryeburg Fair in Maine. For 48 years, she was the beloved wife of Dennis K. Burnham, Sr.; devoted mother of Denise A. Smith and her husband Michael of Firestone, Colorado and Dennis K. Burnham, Jr. and his wife Ann of Assonet; loving grandmother of Christopher Smith and Dylan Burnham; dear sister of Dorene Mathis and her husband John of Lakeville and the late Jackie Wambolt and Dustin Cornell. Family and friends are welcome to the Visiting Hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM. All are invited to the Funeral Services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Precinct Cemetery, Rhode Island Road, Lakeville. Contributions in Dale's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020