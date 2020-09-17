Daniel Bartel, Sr. in Taunton., Age 86, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital following a brief illness on September 14, 2020. Daniel was born in Taunton, the son of the late Manuel & Julia (Alexander) Bartel. Daniel had resided most of his life in Taunton. He was educated in Taunton schools. He later served his country honorably during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force as a Tail Gunner for the B-29 fighter plane. Daniel worked until his retirement for the UPS Company. He was a private pilot, enjoying piloting his favorite sea plane. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Patriots fan, gardening, traveling and was an avid reader and a fascination for weather forecasting. Daniel is survived by his loving children, Daniel Bartel Jr. and his wife Sylvia of Lexington, Peter Bartel and wife Jeannie of Taunton, Karen Toscano of Taunton, Christopher Bartel and wife Jennifer of N.C. He also leaves his sister, Dorothy McGuinness of Washington State and his late siblings, Manuel, Joseph, Richard Bartel and Francis Keough. Daniel also leaves his six beloved grandchildren and one great grandchild. A Graveside service will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton on Monday, September 21st at 11am. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Donations may be made in Daniels memory to Holy Family Church, 372 Middleboro Ave., East Taunton, MA 02718. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com
