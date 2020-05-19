|
Daniel "Dan" Dermody, devoted father and Taunton City Council member, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 16. He was 57. A proud, lifelong resident of Taunton, Massachusetts, Dan loved everything about the City of Taunton. Dermodys commitment to maintaining the Silver Citys character and history while moving the city forward is one of his greatest legacies. Active up to the time of his passing, Dermody was serving a second term as a member of the Taunton City Council. Prior to his efforts on the Council he served 16 years on the Taunton Planning Board including 12 years as its Chairman. For the past 25 years, Dermody worked as a Special Projects Manager for Secretary of State William Galvin. Dermodys death triggered an outpouring of love and tributes from his many friends and colleagues near and far. WVBF Radio provided a platform for such memories and dedicated an hour of programming honoring Dans legacy. The Fall River Government Center was "lit up orange" in solidarity with the City of Taunton, to honor the life and service of Councilor Dermody. An avid Patriots and Red Sox fan, Dans interest in sports was best highlighted by his career in officiating. He served as a youth, high school, and collegiate official with the MIAA & EMAIFO. In Addition, Dan had the honor of being inducted into the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Corsair Hall of Fame in 2011 for his efforts and contributions with their inaugural football program. Dan is a Graduate of Coyle-Cassidy High School. He received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and continued his education receiving a Masters Degree in Public Policy from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is survived by his son Luke, the pride and joy of his life. The devoted father cherished and prioritized his family time. He was happiest attending Lukes sports games, school events and numerous activities, especially at the Taunton Boys Club. Dan was all in, all the time, when it came to Lukes interests. Dan was predeceased by his father Walter J. Dermody and his mother Joan (Reilly) Dermody of Taunton. Dan is also survived by his former wife Penny Marshall-Dermody of Plymouth MA and his siblings Catherine Mauritz of Trumbull CT, Joan Gier of Cary IL, Terrence Dermody of Taunton, Maureen Bloom of Madison CT and Timothy Dermody of Norton MA. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, all of whom love and will miss him dearly. A private family graveside service will be held. Plans for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Luke Dermody Scholarship Fund. c/o Tim Dermody, 6 Furnace Pond Way, Norton MA 02766. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website okeefewade.com to sign our online guest book, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 19, 2020