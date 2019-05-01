|
|
Daniel Joseph Chisholm, Jr., age 86, of Bridgewater, died suddenly on April 24, 2019. He was the husband of Alda (Jose) Chisholm. Born in Taunton on March 15,1933, he was the son of Catherine (McCormack) Chisholm and Daniel J. Chisholm. Daniel served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. He worked for the New England Telephone Company and then for the American Totalisator Company until his retirement in 1995. He was a talented craftsman of everything from woodworking to electronics. He will be sorely missed for his wonderful sense of humor and his ability to fix everything.In addition to his wife Alda, he leaves his son Daniel and his husband Mark Jordan, of Lisbon, Portugal, his son Brian and his wife Mary of Seekonk, Mass, his son Kevin and his wife Laurie, of Middlebury, Conn., and his daughter Jane (Chisholm) LeBrun and her husband Michael LeBrun, of Bridgewater. He leaves six grandchildren, James Fox, Kaitlyn Fox, Emily Fox, Alex Chisholm, Kyle LeBrun and Brenna LeBrun. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4th, at 10:30 am at the Annunciation of the Lord Church, at 31 First Street, in Taunton. There will be a private interment following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests mourners to donate to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society (svdpusa.org), where Daniel was a volunteer during his retirement years. for online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 1, 2019