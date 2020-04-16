|
Daniel M. Andrade, age 86, of Raynham, passed away on April 15, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Cravenho) Andrade. Daniel was born in Taunton, a son of the late Manuel and Maria (Pitts) Andrade. Before retiring, Mr. Andrade was employed by Taunton State Hospital as a garage supervisor and groundskeeper. After retiring, he then owned and operated Andrade Landscaping. He was a loving and caring man who was a hard worker and was devoted to his family. His greatest joy was time with his family. Sunday dinners surrounded by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were cherished by all. Besides his beloved wife Patricia of over 63 years, he is survived by his loving children; Brian Andrade and wife Betsy, Daniel Andrade and wife Lori and Linda LaPointe and husband Richard all of Raynham, grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 10. He was the brother of Manuel Andrade of Raynham, Charles Andrade of East Taunton, and was the grandfather of the late Christopher Andrade and brother of the late Henry Andrade, John Andrade, Sadie DePonte, Rose LeCuyer, Virginia Rebello and Mary Texeira. A private grave-side service will be held in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Saint Ann Church, Raynham. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to; Tourette Association of America in his memory. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020