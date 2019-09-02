|
Daniel Teddie Roderick, age 63, of Taunton, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at Morton Hospital on August 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side, He was the husband of Patricia (McGowan) Roderick of Taunton. He was the son of the late Arthur E. and Barbara J. (Boudreau) Roderick. Daniel was currently employed as a School Crossing Guard by the City of Taunton and prior to that a driver for People Inc. prior to that he was a Campus Police Officer at Stonehill College as well as a Security Officer at Morton Hospital & Medical Center for many years. He enjoyed watching the Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox, and NASCAR, spending time with family and friends, golfing, and his dog Brady. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his brothers Paul and Robert both of East Taunton; his sister in laws, Margret (Peggy) McGowan of Fall River, Mary Beth McGowan, of Quincy; a brother in law Bill and his wife Brenda of Taunton: a nephew Jariah and his wife Jessica (Marfeo) Roderick of Scituate, RI; his nieces Beth (McGowan) Phillips and her husband Sasha of Troy, New York, Katie (McGowan) Donahue and her husband Brian of Santa Monica, California Taylor Roderick, Tiffany Roderick and Mackenzie Roderick all of East Taunton, MA and his beloved dog Brady and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Daniel was a graduate of Taunton High School Class of 74, a member of The Taunton Lodge of Elks, Taunton Boys Club, Portuguese American Civic Club (PACC) Taunton and the Italian Social Club of Taunton. He was a softball umpire, and a coach for the Taunton Pop Warner Football League for many years. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway Taunton, MA (at Saint Marys Square) Daniels funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:30 AM, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, in Saint Jude the Apostle Church, 294 Whittenton Street, Taunton, MA. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Taunton, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in the name of Daniel Teddie Roderick to The Izzy Fund Foundation (The Izzy Foundation is a national nonprofit, located in Providence Rhode Island, whose mission is to design, fund and IZspire creative projects and programs for families whose children have cancer or other life altering medical conditions to LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH and PLAY during and after treatment) P.O. Box 2326, Providence, RI 02906 or online at theizzyfoundation.org. For expression of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit: www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019