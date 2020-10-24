1/1
David A. Goodwin
David A. Goodwin, 66, passed away peacefully at home following a period of declining health on September 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Dyan (Levesque) Goodwin. David was born in Taunton, MA, the son of the late Gordon F. and Genevieve (Rodgers) Goodwin. He was a talented chef for his entire working career. David currently resided in Attleboro previously living in Taunton and Raynham. He enjoyed fishing whenever able. He leaves his five children, Erika Madden and her husband Mark Madden, Meghan Volpe, Aaron DeSilva and his wife Michelle Gleavy DeSilva, Joel Goodwin and his wife Jessica Scully Goodwin and Adam Goodwin; his siblings, Gordon F. Goodwin Jr of Yarmouth Port, Arlene Kidney of Beverley, Richmond Goodwin of Taunton, Robert Goodwin of Yarmouth and Timothy Goodwin of West Bridgewater. David also leaves his beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro. Visitation has been respectfully omitted. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. To send David's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
