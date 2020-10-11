1/1
David C. Anderson
David C. Anderson, age 76, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital following a brief illness on October 6, 2020. He was born in San Francisco, CA, the son of the late David & Margaret (Clark) Anderson. David was raised in Millbrae & Burlingame, CA. At the age of 15 he got his student pilot license and cheated death on many occasions. At the age of 17 he accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior and from then on was committed to serving God the rest of his life. He loved learning the bible at several Christian churches, singing in the choir, teaching children in Sunday school and helping ministers preach the gospel. He also enjoyed playing hymns on the piano. Davis is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Bruce) Anderson of Taunton. In addition to his wife, David leaves his beloved daughters Melanie Anderson and Margaret Anderson both of Taunton, his grandchildren Nathan and Jocelyn, his sister Nancy McCalla and husband Victor of Sparks, Nevada and niece and nephew Shelby and Morgan. Services are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton and services are private at the request of the family. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
